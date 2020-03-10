Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden Cancel Ohio Rallies Over Coronavirus Fears

2020 Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday canceled their rallies in Ohio over fears of coronavirus, as the deadly disease continues to spread throughout the U.S.

Sanders was expected to hold a rally in Ohio, as the state will vote in its primary election on March 17. Biden was also expected to host a rally in Ohio Tuesday night, however, the campaign canceled his rally as well, due to fears of the coronavirus.

“All future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case by case basis,” Sanders campaign manager Mike Casca said in a statement.

NEW: Bernie Sanders’ campaign has canceled tonight’s rally in Cleveland, Ohio because of coronavirus. “All future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case by case basis,” @cascamike said in a statement. — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) March 10, 2020

They are now striking the stage area here in Cleveland after @JoeBiden’s campaign announced tonight’s rally in Cleveland has been canceled out of an abundance of caution over #COVID2019 concerns pic.twitter.com/ms8oQZD8AB — Jessica Dean (@jessicadean) March 10, 2020

The news comes as a number of Republican Congressmen have self-quarantined after meeting the individual who attended CPAC with coronavirus. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)