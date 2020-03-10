The Big 10 Tournament Begins In Indianapolis

The Big 10 men’s basketball conference tournament will get underway Wednesday in Indianapolis.

The best conference in all of college basketball will start their conference tournament when Northwestern and Minnesota tip off Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. EST. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gopher Men’s Basketball (@gophermbb) on Mar 8, 2020 at 11:54am PDT

The top four seeds of Wisconsin, Michigan State, Maryland and Illinois won’t have to play until Friday after receiving double-byes.

You can take a look at the entire bracket below.

The B1G tourney field is set. pic.twitter.com/pV0b4p0nxl — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 9, 2020

I can’t wait for the conference tournament to start tomorrow. I can’t wait at all. The B1G has been on fire this season.

It’s the most stacked, deep, competitive, and talented conference in America. There’s not any other conference in the country that can even come close.

There’s no such thing as an easy game in the B1G.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 7, 2020 at 10:03am PST

Now, Wisconsin doesn’t have to play in the first two rounds because we did this little thing called winning the Big 10 championship.

That means we’ve earned the right to sit on the couch and watch the first two rounds without a worry in the world.

It sure does feel nice to be king.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 7, 2020 at 11:06am PST

Sound off in the comments with your predictions for the B1G tournament.