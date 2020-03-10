‘I Have Traces Of This Myself’: Brit Hume Says It’s Clear That Biden Is Slipping

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume said Tuesday that he believes it is clear that former Vice President Joe Biden has had some cognitive issues on the campaign trail.

Hume made a brief appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” as results from Tuesday’s primary contests rolled in and noted that he had seen signs of the typical mental decline that come with age — signs he recognized because he had also seen them in himself. (RELATED: Joe Biden Called A Voter ‘Full Of S**t’ For Saying He’d Take Away Guns. Here He Is 7 Months Ago Promising To Do Exactly That)

WATCH:

Hume began by responding to Biden’s Tuesday morning spat with a voter in Michigan, during which Biden appeared to lose his temper and — among other things — told the man not to be “a horse’s ass.”

“I’ve known him a long time and he can really work himself up in a passion in speeches and so on,” Hume explained, adding, “I don’t ever remember him exploding at voters like he did in this instance today and hurling profanity the way he did at the guy is full of spit except he didn’t say spit. That is something new.”

Hume went on to note that the gaffes had been a part of Biden’s persona for a very long time, and that many people found them funny and harmless. Host Tucker Carlson agreed, saying that they could even be endearing at times.

“More recently, however, he’s begun to forget things,” Hume continued, referencing times that Biden had forgotten what state he was in or claimed to have met with students at the White House long after he was out of the White House.

“So like he and so many people his age is losing his memory and is getting senile. I don’t think there is any doubt about it. I have traces of this myself. I know what it feels like,” Hume added. “Sometimes you get confused and you can’t remember what you’re supposed to do the next morning. I’m not running for president and it’s probably a good thing I’m not. And I think that over time, the danger for him and for his party is that he may say something that is so outlandish and so suggestive that his cognitive faculties have failed him that the Democratic voters will say, ‘Oh, my lord, what do we got here?'”

Hume concluded by saying that Democrats appeared to be so occupied with denying Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders the party’s nomination that they were letting it slide.

“I think that is a really fair point and a thoughtful point,” Carlson replied. “And I know you said it with total sincerity. And with no cruelty. And I appreciate that. Brit Hume, thanks very much.”