Charleston RiverDogs Cancel ‘OJ Trial Night’ Promotion

The Charleston RiverDogs won’t go ahead with their “OJ Trial Night” as planned.

According to The Post and Courier, the minor league baseball affiliate of the Yankees canceled the promotion scheduled for May 26 after people weren’t happy with it, despite the fact it’s actually about orange juice and not O.J. Simpson being acquitted of two murder charges. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The promotion for the event read as follows:

The trial of the century gets a juicy new spin. We will finally receive the verdict that everyone has been waiting for … pulp or no pulp? Fans will act as our jury, voting with custom paddles to reach verdicts on various topics throughout the night. The eyes of the nation will be upon us. Fans will receive an “OJ Trial” shirt upon entering the stadium. If the shirt don’t fit, you must … see if we have a different size.

I understand that the O.J. Simpson trial involved two people being murdered, but we should also remember he was acquitted.

In America, you’re innocent until proven guilty. That’s the system we have, and Simpson was not found guilty of killing his ex-wife and her friend.

In the eyes of the law, the killer is still out on the loose.

Secondly, the O.J. Simpson trial is one of the biggest moments in American history. He was one of the most famous people on the planet, and he beat two murder charges.

If we’re not allowed to discuss that in a fashion that we like, then we’re lost as a society. Plus, it was about orange juice!

It’s a joke!

Chill out people. This really wasn’t going to be that big of a deal.