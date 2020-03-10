REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears

The beloved Coachella music festival could potentially be postponed as fears about coronavirus continue to grow.

Festival organizers are considering moving the event from April to October, according to a report published by the Los Angeles Times. Goldenvoice has been in touch with artists regarding moving the festival, slated for April 10, to Oct. 9 and 16.

Coachella brings in roughly 250,000 attendees over its two weekend show. Artists at the show include Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

Stagecoach, a country music festival typically held in April, is also potentially going to be moved. The festival is headlined by artists such as Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Eric Church.

A formal announcement has not been made regarding either festival.

Riverside County director of public health Kim Saruwatari told the outlet the county had been in discussions with festival organizers. (RELATED: SXSW, Ultra Music Festival Canceled Over Growing Coronavirus Fears)

“We’re not ready to pull the trigger on anything, but we want to make sure we can protect the community,” Saruwatari said. “This virus is changing day by day, hour by hour. We’re monitoring it very closely. We’re going to do our best to give advance notice, but it’s a fluid situation, and if we have to make a decision late we’ll do that.”

The news comes after both SXSW and Ultra Music Festival were canceled or postponed. Organizers of SXSW claimed they were looking into rescheduling while Ultra organizers pushed the 2020 festival to April of 2021.

As of Tuesday, there were roughly 730 cases of coronavirus in the United States with 26 patient deaths, according to the New York Times. The cases range across 36 states and Washington, D.C. There have been more than 114,000 cases globally with 4,000 deaths.