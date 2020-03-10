Coronavirus Panic Is Shutting The World Down

On today’s podcast we talk about the latest coronavirus news and how it is shutting down some countries. We also preview the big vote today in the Democratic primary as former candidates line up behind Joe Biden and Mayor Pete gets a shot at late night comedy.

Listen to the show:

Israel is now requiring anyone who enters the country to be isolated for 14 day, Italy bans travel within the country, coronavirus panic is spreading faster than the virus. At least four Members of Congress are self-quarantining after being exposed at CPAC, including Congressman Matt Geatz. When the House voted to fund anti-coronavirus measures, Geatz mockingly wore a gas mask to the vote. After exposure, he flew on Air Force One with the President and spent time with the Trump family. He’s not joking around anymore. We get into all of it.

Democrats are voting today in a mini-Super Tuesday, and this vote may end the Bernie Sanders campaign. If Bernie doesn’t win a few states, this will likely be the end, even if he doesn’t suspend his campaign. We get into it.

Joe Biden’s former opponents are now endorsing him, but how does what they’re saying now jive with what they were saying about him just a few months ago? We have the audio.

Finally, Pete Buttigieg is going to be guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live. A guy who is not noted for his sense of humor is getting a shot every comedian would kill for because of politics. We talk about it.

Today’s podcast is sponsored by CBD Oil from Ancient Life Oil, check out their website! Use promo code “Derek” to receive free shipping.