CPAC Attendee Infected With Coronavirus Is Recovering, Chairman Says

The individual who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) while infected with coronavirus is reportedly making solid progress with their health and is recovering in New Jersey.

American Conservative Union (ACU) Chairman Matt Schlapp sent out a tweet Tuesday, with an update about the individual, saying that he received “great news” about the individual’s recovery from the deadly disease. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

Great news. Our @CPAC attendee who came w Corona is making steady progress back to health in NJ. Let’s all keep those facing this health challenge in our prayers. — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) March 10, 2020

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was the first to announce the self-quarantine Sunday, saying that he will be staying home in Texas for the week after he was informed that he met the individual who attended CPAC who is infected with coronavirus. (RELATED: Ted Cruz To Stay Home In Texas For One Week After Saying He Met Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

Cruz made it clear in a statement that he has not had any symptoms since the interaction at the conference and that it was a quick conversation and a handshake, but he said in order to be safe he will be staying home instead of returning back to Washington D.C. Cruz also said he has spoken with health officials across the board.

Republican Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar became the second member of Congress to self-quarantine Sunday. The Arizona Republican said that three of his senior staff are also under self-quarantine, but that none of them have been diagnosed or feel symptoms of the deadly disease. (RELATED: Rep. Paul Gosar Becomes Second Member Of Congress To Self-Quarantine After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

The Senate passed an $8.3 billion funding bill Thursday to help fight coronavirus as the disease continues to spread in the U.S. President Donald Trump signed the bill Friday.