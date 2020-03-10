The Democratic Establishment Lifts Joe Biden To Stop Bernie Sanders

After winning big on Super Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden has taken the lead in the delegate count in the Democratic presidential primaries. Biden is now officially the frontrunner, with Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders trailing him.

Biden has received a wave of endorsements from former Democratic presidential candidates in the last few weeks. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and billionaire Michael Bloomberg all dropped out and immediately endorsed Biden. Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris and Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker also just endorsed Biden. These endorsements have boosted Biden in the polls and will likely help him cement his lead as six more states hold their primaries March 10. (RELATED: Biden Poised For Another Super Tuesday)

In this episode of Pod and Country, host Lisa Smiley analyzes Joe Biden’s astonishing comeback. It is clear that Biden is the Democratic establishment’s favorite to win the party’s nomination. However, Biden’s candidacy is not without deficiencies, as his many gaffes and declining mental capacity have been well documented.

Pod & Country is a weekly show produced by the Daily Caller. Host Lisa Smiley seeks to enlighten people who want to think deeper about what’s happening in America. She goes beyond the typical headlines to discuss the political and moral ideas driving the day’s biggest stories.

