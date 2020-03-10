Retired NBA legend Dwyane Wade lost so much money gambling that his financial adviser thought he had a problem.

In a video for Men’s Health, Wade talked about his best and worst decisions with money. When it came to wasting money, he said his financial adviser called him to ask if he had a gambling problem because he was losing so much playing with teammates.

The former Miami Heat star didn’t name a specific dollar amount, but it sounds like it must have been a ton. You can watch his full comments below.

Gambling among athletes has always been popular. I don’t know why, but it just is. It’s probably because athletes are young, have money, have time to kill and have competitive attitudes.

Even outside of pro athletes gambling is popular. When I was in high school, my basketball team would get together often for poker sessions.

It’s just the nature of the beast.

However, things go to an entirely different level when you talk about the kind of money that NBA players make.

While losing $100 might suck in my eyes, it’s a whole lot different when you could lose several hundred thousand dollars in a matter of minutes.

Those are numbers I can’t even comprehend.

Luckily for Wade, he made nearly $200 million in his career in contract earnings alone. Something tells me he’ll be just fine.

H/T: BroBible