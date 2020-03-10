Gavin Newsom Praises Trump Administration’s Response To Coronavirus

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom praised the Trump Administration’s response to the Coronavirus outbreak Monday.

“We had a private conversation, but he said ‘We’re gonna do the right thing’ and ‘You have my support,'” Newsom said. “All of our support, logistically, and otherwise.”

“He said everything that I could have hoped for,” Newsom added. “Every single thing he said they followed through on.”

Newsom offered additional praise for Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the White House’s Coronavirus task force. Newsom said the administration has been helpful in “repatriating” passengers who were returning to the state from cruises. (RELATED: ‘We’re Ready For Anything’: Pence Re-Assures CPAC About Trump)

“Every single thing his administration-and it starts at the top, including the vice president-has been ‘consistent with the expectation that we’d repatriate these passengers,” He added.

There are 136 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in California, and two people in the state have died, according to NBC. 26 people in the U.S. have died from the disease so far. The governor declared a State of Emergency late last month over the virus in order to prepare for the outbreak.