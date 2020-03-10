Will There Be A Season 2 Of ‘The Outsider’ On HBO?

Will HBO be bringing back “The Outsider” for a second season?

This seems to be a question that many people are asking after the show came to an end with an incredible finale this past Sunday night. (REVIEW: ‘The Outsider’ Ends Incredible Run With Strong Finale ‘Must/Can’t’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Outsider (@theoutsiderhbo) on Mar 6, 2020 at 2:00pm PST

While I figured “The Outsider” would never have a second season and would just be a limited series, it turns out that might not be the case.

In fact, more episodes might be a lot more likely than you think. Executive producer Richard Price left the door open for a second season when speaking with IndieWire back in February.

“It’s like pulling a rabbit out of a glass hat — of course there will be another [if HBO wants one]. There’s no such thing as a series that, if it does well, they’re not going to want a second season,” Price explained.

It should be noted Holly and Ralph both survived season one, which means they’re around if HBO were to make a second season.

I know the series is based on a book by Stephen King, but they could always just do whatever from this point forward if that’s what people in charge decide.

I loved “The Outsider.” If we could get new episodes, then I’d be all for it if they’re anywhere near as good as the ones we saw over the past few months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Outsider (@theoutsiderhbo) on Mar 2, 2020 at 10:01am PST

Will it happen? It’s hard to say for sure, but it certainly looks like we can’t rule it out. Let’s hope we do get another season because season one was nothing short of outstanding.