Italy Bans Sporting Events Amid Coronavirus Fears

Italy has banned sporting events as fears about the coronavirus continue to spread.

According to SportsCenter, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the news Monday. Fans had already previously been banned. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the games just won’t happen at all.

Breaking: All sports in Italy have been halted because of the coronavirus outbreak, Italy Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed in a television address on Monday. pic.twitter.com/eLp4YRIeTT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 9, 2020

Well, this isn’t a great sign for those of us hoping that March Madness goes off without a hitch. It’s not a great sign at all.

Now, as I’ve said before, there’s still no reason to panic. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves here and throw in the towel.

I’m still a big believer most people have nothing to freak out about.

Having said that, when a country like Italy, home to great basketball and soccer leagues, decides to ban sporting events, then it’s just one step closer to other countries doing it.

Is this necessary? I’m not sure. I’m not a doctor, and I don’t have access to whatever information Italian leaders do.

Here’s what I do know. The American public won’t tolerate sporting events being banned here. We just won’t.

So, let’s all push back from the table, take a moment to think if any of this is necessary, take precautions in our everyday life and then take a deep breath.

March Madness is way too important to follow the example Italy has set. That much is for sure, and I won’t tolerate letting it happen.