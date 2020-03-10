Ivy League Cancels Conference Tournament Because Of Coronavirus

The Ivy League won’t have a conference basketball tournament because of the coronavirus.

According to Jon Rothstein, the conference tournament was canned Tuesday out of fear of the virus, which has already had a huge impact on sports.

Yale will represent the conference in March Madness.

Sources: The Ivy League has cancelled its conference tournament due to coronavirus. Regular season champion Yale will go to the NCAA Tournament. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 10, 2020

You have got to be kidding me. What an absolute joke on so many different levels. Ivy League schools should be banned from March Madness for 10 years over this move.

Why are people acting like this is a plague taking over the world? If you’re young and healthy, you’re likely going to be fine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yale Men's Basketball (@yalembasketball) on Mar 6, 2020 at 6:14am PST

Instead of accepting that and moving forward, people are freaking out without being fully informed, and it’s now impacting March Madness.

This is simply outrageous, and fans should be irate. If they’re not upset, then they’re not paying attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yale Men's Basketball (@yalembasketball) on Feb 27, 2020 at 4:36am PST

Don’t let them steal our March Madness, folks. Don’t let it happen.