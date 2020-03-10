Jamal Murray Throws Down Insane Dunk Against Milwaukee Bucks, Gets Called Off On A Foul

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray had an absurd dunk during a Monday night win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Murray drove the lane, elevated and threw down one of the most impressive dunks you’ll ever see. Unfortunately, it got waived off due to an offensive foul, but it’s still outrageously impressive.

Give it a watch below.

MURRAY CAUGHT A BODY. pic.twitter.com/ggG9Y3uOkn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 10, 2020

Folks, good luck finding a more impressive dunk today than that one from Murray. I don’t care that it didn’t count. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I don’t care one bit because it’s still one of the most impressive dunks I’ve ever seen.

How many times do I have to say that you shouldn’t ever jump with an athlete when they take off? The upside is you draw a charge, which isn’t very likely.

The downside is that you end up going viral on the internet. Either get out of the way or tackle the person.

Don’t just allow yourself to get lit up like it’s nothing. Props to Murray for the wildly impressive play!