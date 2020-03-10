‘Jeopardy!’, ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Cancel Studio Audiences Over Coronavirus Health Concerns

“Jeopardy!” and “Wheel Of Fortune” will film without a studio audience.

The shows, which film in mid-April, will be filmed without a studio audience for the foreseeable future, according to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter. The decision comes as a precaution for game show host Alex Trebek, who has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

The average age of the audience member for both “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel Of Fortune” is 60, THR reported. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), those 60 or over are at a higher risk of becoming sick from the coronavirus.

Concerns reportedly arose over the spread of the virus as audience members frequently fly in from other states. Both California and New York have declared a state of emergency over the virus. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

As of Tuesday, there were roughly 730 cases of coronavirus in the United States with 26 deaths, according to the New York Times. The cases range across 36 states and Washington, D.C. There have been more than 114,000 cases globally with 4,000 deaths.

Other entertainment events that have been cancelled or postponed include Austin’s SXSW, Ultra Music Festival, Pearl Jam’s North American tour and the premiere of the new James Bond movie.