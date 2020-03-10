Politics

Joe Biden Called A Voter ‘Full Of S**t’ For Saying He’d Take Away Guns. Here He Is 7 Months Ago Promising To Do Exactly That

Former Vice President Joe Biden called a voter “full of s**t” Tuesday for suggesting he planned to take away guns — but just seven months earlier, he told CNN’s Anderson Cooper he planned to do exactly that.

Biden’s exchange with a Michigan auto-worker got heated as he said the man was “full of s**t,” told him not to be “a horse’s ass” and claimed that other “viral videos” were lies about what he really stood for. (RELATED: ‘You’re Full Of Sh**’: Biden Gets Into Shouting Match With Auto Worker Over Guns)

Biden also appeared to argued that the fact that he owned a shotgun was further proof of his support for the Second Amendment, and then suggested that because the First Amendment had been limited in order to preserve public safety, the Second Amendment should be as well.

Through it all, he insisted that he was not going to “take away” guns.

But seven months earlier, during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Biden promised to do exactly that.

“To gun owners out there who say, well, a Biden Administration means they’re going to come for my guns …” Biden told Cooper, “Bingo, you’re right.”

Biden’s official plan for gun control calls for increased background checks and a ban on assault weapons, and appears to call only for a voluntary buyback — but his recent claim that he would enlist the help of former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke on gun control has led people to speculate that he might ultimately make a buyback mandatory.

O’Rourke’s plan included not only a mandatory buyback, but the admission that he would send law enforcement door to door, if necessary, to ensure that people complied.