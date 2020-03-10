Joe Biden Called A Voter ‘Full Of S**t’ For Saying He’d Take Away Guns. Here He Is 7 Months Ago Promising To Do Exactly That

Former Vice President Joe Biden called a voter “full of s**t” Tuesday for suggesting he planned to take away guns — but just seven months earlier, he told CNN’s Anderson Cooper he planned to do exactly that.

Biden’s exchange with a Michigan auto-worker got heated as he said the man was “full of s**t,” told him not to be “a horse’s ass” and claimed that other “viral videos” were lies about what he really stood for. (RELATED: ‘You’re Full Of Sh**’: Biden Gets Into Shouting Match With Auto Worker Over Guns)

WATCH: “You’re full of sh*t,” @JoeBiden tells a man who accused him of “actively trying to end our Second Amendment right.” “I support the Second Amendment,” Biden adds while vising under-construction auto plant in Detroit. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/sueOSBaY9P — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 10, 2020

Biden also appeared to argued that the fact that he owned a shotgun was further proof of his support for the Second Amendment, and then suggested that because the First Amendment had been limited in order to preserve public safety, the Second Amendment should be as well.

biden talks about ar-14s(?). says the second amendment is just like “if you yell fire,” that’s not “free speech.” claims ar-15s are illegal (they are not). demands to know if the voter needs 100 rounds. biden is then ushered away by his campaign aides. “impressive” indeed. pic.twitter.com/VyJJUFlraV — ????’???? ???? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????? (@BecketAdams) March 10, 2020

Through it all, he insisted that he was not going to “take away” guns.

But seven months earlier, during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Biden promised to do exactly that.

Biden lies to this worker, and claims that he never said he would take away guns Last August, he said exactly that about many popular rifles “To gun owners out there who say, well, a Biden Administration means they’re going to come for my guns…” “Bingo, you’re right” https://t.co/eaBjUwb41X pic.twitter.com/W0MzAJ1IAb — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) March 10, 2020

“To gun owners out there who say, well, a Biden Administration means they’re going to come for my guns …” Biden told Cooper, “Bingo, you’re right.”

Biden’s official plan for gun control calls for increased background checks and a ban on assault weapons, and appears to call only for a voluntary buyback — but his recent claim that he would enlist the help of former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke on gun control has led people to speculate that he might ultimately make a buyback mandatory.

Joe Biden hugs Beto O’Rourke after he finished speaking at his rally in Dallas and says to him “you’re going to take care of the gun problem for me.”pic.twitter.com/h2M5siDTNQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 3, 2020

O’Rourke’s plan included not only a mandatory buyback, but the admission that he would send law enforcement door to door, if necessary, to ensure that people complied.