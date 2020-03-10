Kyle Allen Re-Signs With The Panthers, Salary Details Are Unknown

Quarterback Kyle Allen will stay with the Carolina Panthers.

According to ProFootballTalk, Allen has signed a deal to stay with the Panthers, but salary details aren't known at this time.

It’s a smart move for the Panthers to keep Allen around for the foreseeable future. They really don’t have a ton of other options.

Is he a superstar? Not even close, but he did show some flashes at times last season with the Panthers to make you think he’s got something in the tank.

With Cam Newton’s future completely up in the air, the Panthers might as well hang onto Allen until they can figure something better out.

That might turn out to be drafting Trevor Lawrence in 2021. At that point, Allen could get more work under his belt and up his trade value.

Either way, there’s really no downside at all to hanging onto Allen. If he sucks, just sit him on the bench and be done with it.

If he makes plays, then you get a quarterback on the cheap. All the way around, it’s not a bad deal.