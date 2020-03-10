EXCLUSIVE: Tech Yourself: Latest FCC Vote Opens Up An Opportunity To Stamp Out Chinese Spying From 5G Infrastructure

In an exclusive interview with Daily Caller senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc, tech entrepreneur Vinh Vuong broke down the recent Federal Communications Commission vote that could create an opportunity to regain the advantage over China in the 5G race.
Vinh Vuong is a data-driven crisis consultant and a tech entrepreneur. He is the chairman of Vuong Enterprises and the president of tech company NXT AI. His opinions are his own.
WATCH:
Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most recent videos:
EXCLUSIVE: Tech Yourself — The Fight For 5G Is A Fight Against China The US Cannot Afford To Lose
EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Mike Lee Explains Why He And 7 Other Republicans Voted To Limit Trump’s War Powers
Election Dissection: Takeaways From New Hampshire Primary The Media Doesn’t Want To Tell You
Election Dissection: Everything You Need To Know Before The New Hampshire Primary
Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton Reacts To Day One Of Impeachment Trial
#BlackGunsMatter Founder Rips Media’s VA Gun Rally Coverage — ‘They Have An Interest In Chaos’
Republican Iraqi Refugee Running Against Ilhan Omar Opens Up On Her Friendship With Ambassador Killed In Benghazi Raid
Reggie Love, President Barack Obama’s White House Body Man, Explains Why He Endorsed Pete Buttigieg Over Joe Biden