Little Darlings Strip Club In Las Vegas Is Giving Customers Hand Sanitizer

Little Darlings in Las Vegas isn’t taking any chances when it comes to the coronavirus.

According to the Las Vegas Journal-Review, the strip club is handing out 50,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to its customers.

Through the month of March, people entering Little Darlings with get a bottle of hand sanitizer to have while in the establishment.

This is what separates America from the rest of the world. In times of crisis, it’s our strip clubs that quickly act.

Las Vegas is the capital of degeneracy in this country, and I say that as the biggest compliment I can offer. I only have good things to say about Vegas.

If you want to go to Vegas and make it rain in a strip club, then that’s your right as an American. For obvious reasons, there might be a little skin-on-skin contact in such an establishment.

Naturally, you’re going to want to take a few extra precautions. Hand sanitizer is a good start, and Little Darlings should be applauded for the move.

Having said all of that, I really hope this whole coronavirus situation is over by September. I have a trip scheduled to Las Vegas, and the last thing I need is this nonsense getting in my way.

I’m there to party. I’m not there to wonder if I’m going to get sick.

Keep your fingers crossed because I’ve had just about enough of this coronavirus.