Should March Madness Games Be Played On Aircraft Carriers Because Of The Coronavirus?

March Madness starts in a few days, and I might have found the perfect way to deal with the coronavirus.

If we want to make sure the games for March Madness happen, then we might have to play the games on aircraft carriers out in the ocean. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Before you all think I’m crazy and out of my mind, let’s take a moment to look at the facts. I don’t think March Madness should be impacted at all by the coronavirus.

Having said that, if changes must be made then the aircraft carrier idea might be the best option on the table.

For those of you who don’t know, we’ve actually done something similar before. In fact, playing basketball games on aircraft carriers is a super cool tradition in the college sport.

So, there’s no question about whether or not we have the means to play basketball games on aircraft carriers. We absolutely do.

If changes must be made, then this honestly is probably the safest option. Put the players on aircraft carriers, sail them a few miles into the ocean and play the games.

It honestly makes too much sense.

Again, I’m not saying we should absolutely do this, but it beats the hell out of not having the games at all. Hopefully, the coronavirus just disappears and March Madness isn’t impacted at all.

However, it’s always smart to have a ‘plan B’ ready to roll, and I just might have made the greatest one ever.