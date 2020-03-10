Matt Gaetz Tests Negative For Coronavirus — Will Remain Under Self-Quarantine

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz announced Tuesday that he tested negative for coronavirus after meeting the individual who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) while infected with the disease.

Gaetz sent out a tweet with the update, saying he will remain under self-quarantine through Thursday at 2pm, adding that he feels fine and has no symptoms. The news comes as a number of Republican Congressmen have self-quarantined after meeting the individual who attended CPAC with coronavirus.

Gaetz wore a gas mask on the House floor Wednesday to place a vote in favor of funding to help fight coronavirus as the disease continues to spread in the U.S.

I’ve just been informed that my COVID-19 lab result was negative. In an abundance of caution, I will remain under self-quarantine at the advice of medical professionals through Thursday at 2pm. I continue to feel fine and show no symptoms. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 10, 2020

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was the first to announce the self-quarantine Sunday, saying that he will be staying home in Texas for the week after he was informed that he met the individual who attended CPAC who is infected with coronavirus. (RELATED: Ted Cruz To Stay Home In Texas For One Week After Saying He Met Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

Cruz made it clear in a statement that he has not had any symptoms since the interaction at the conference and that it was a quick conversation and a handshake, but he said in order to be safe he will be staying home instead of returning back to Washington D.C. Cruz also said he has spoken with health officials across the board.

Republican Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar became the second member of Congress to self-quarantine Sunday. The Arizona Republican said that three of his senior staff are also under self-quarantine, but that none of them have been diagnosed or feel symptoms of the disease. (RELATED: Rep. Paul Gosar Becomes Second Member Of Congress To Self-Quarantine After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

The Senate passed an $8.3 billion funding bill Thursday to help fight coronavirus as the disease continues to spread in the U.S. President Donald Trump signed the bill Friday.