Melania Wows In Gorgeous Tan Printed Jacket And Pants Combo At National PTA Conference

National PTA's president, Leslie Boggs (L) welcomes First Lady Melania Trump onstage at the 2020 National Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Legislative Conference at the Westin Alexandria Old Town on March 10, 2020 in Alexandria, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump definitely turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous tan printed jacket and pants combo for a conference in Alexandria, Virginia.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the tan and black button-up jacket and tan pants during her appearance at the 2020 National Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Legislative Conference at the Westin Alexandria Old Town. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the great look with loose hair, a brown belt and chocolate high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say the look was perfect would be a serious understatement.

“It was an honor to speak at the @NationalPTA #PTALegCon today,” FLOTUS captioned her post on Instagram from the day’s event, along with a couple pictures. “Our country is blessed to have hardworking parents & teachers who dedicate their lives to ensure that our nation’s youth have caring guidance for a prosperous future!#BeBest”

 

A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on

Melania’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the year’s here.