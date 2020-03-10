Melania Wows In Gorgeous Tan Printed Jacket And Pants Combo At National PTA Conference

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous tan printed jacket and pants combo for a conference in Alexandria, Virginia.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the tan and black button-up jacket and tan pants during her appearance at the 2020 National Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Legislative Conference at the Westin Alexandria Old Town. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the great look with loose hair, a brown belt and chocolate high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say the look was perfect would be a serious understatement.

“It was an honor to speak at the @NationalPTA #PTALegCon today,” FLOTUS captioned her post on Instagram from the day’s event, along with a couple pictures. “Our country is blessed to have hardworking parents & teachers who dedicate their lives to ensure that our nation’s youth have caring guidance for a prosperous future!#BeBest”

