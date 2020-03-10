Michigan Primary Results To Be Delayed Until Wednesday

A spokesman for Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Tuesday that the final results for the state’s primary election will not be ready until Wednesday, due to a large number of absentee ballots.

Spokesman Jake Rollow said the results might not even come in until “early afternoon” Wednesday. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are expected to be in a close race in Michigan, a state Sanders beat Hillary Clinton in during the 2016 Democratic presidential primary. Biden remained ahead in the polls closing in on election day.

“In terms of having all jurisdictions fully done and reported, I think we’re looking at early afternoon Wednesday at this point,” Rollow said on a call with reporters. “It would be great if it gets done before that. Given the workload that we see on people’s plates we know that they’re doing their best to try and take all this on.”

The loss would be massive for Sanders, showing he has lost a following in the state he won in 2016. Meanwhile, it would be a huge win for Biden, who has continued to pick-up a massive amount of support from big-name Democrats since the field has tightened. (RELATED: Polls Show Biden Opening Up Double-Digit Leads Over Sanders Nationally And In Michigan)

Mississippi, Missouri North Dakota, Idaho and Washington are all expected to have their results in by Tuesday night.