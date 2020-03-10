Mitt Romney Is Now More Liked By Democrats Than Republicans

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney is significantly more popular with Democratic voters than Republicans, according to a new Gallup poll released Tuesday.

The poll that assessed overall support for Republicans in Congress, noted that Romney has maintained an overall favorability of 39% with Americans, a number that would be much lower if it weren’t for Democrats, 56% of whom like the senator.

Romney scores just a 23% approval rating with Republicans. Gallup notes that the senator’s favorability has fallen 19 points in the last year with GOP supporters but risen 22 points among Democrats.(RELATED: Mitt Romney ‘Deeply’ Troubled Over Trump-Ukraine Transcript)

Washington Post reporter Aaron Blake noted the political turn-around

Mitt Romney is now viewed more favorably by Democrats nationally than by Republicans pic.twitter.com/Nw0V0OdsK4 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) March 10, 2020

According to Gallup, “Results are based on telephone interviews conducted February 17-28, 2020 with a random sample of –1,020— adults, ages 18+, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. For results based on this sample of national adults, the margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.”

Romney was the only Republican to vote against President Donald Trump on either of the articles of impeachment — Romney voted to convict on the abuse of power article.

It was an act that was highly publicized and did not go unnoticed by the president who castigated the senator the day after the vote and mentioned him again at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February. Noting that Republicans had all stuck together throughout the impeachment ordeal, Trump said, “Except Romney, of course. Low life. Low life.”

Romney has also steadfastly refused to endorse Trump’s reelection bid in November.

After indicating he would not support a Senate investigation into Burisma Holdings, a corrupt Ukrainian natural gas company where Hunter Biden sat on the board of directors, Romney reversed his position this week. (RELATED: Romney Sounds Off Against Senate’s Burisma Probe As Subpoena Vote Looms)

Romney’s unpopularity with Republicans is just as strong in his home state, where the party is considering a resolution that the senator “immediately resign” from office.