Seattle Seahawks Looking At P.J. Walker To Potentially Be Russell Wilson’s Backup Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are scouting Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker.

According to ProFootballTalk, ESPN’s Steve Levy said during the Saturday game between the Roughnecks and Seattle Dragons that scouts from the Seahawks were at the stadium to watch the star XFL quarterback play.

Walker went off for 351 passing yards and three touchdowns in the win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of you paying attention, I said back in February that Walker was turning into a serious star in the XFL and was going to get NFL attention.

There’s no way the NFL can ignore what Walker is doing in the XFL. To say he’s taken the league by storm would be an understatement.

All he does is make plays, and he’s been the most dominant player by far in the league through five games. He just routinely torches defenses.

Will the Seahawks ink him to a deal after the XFL season ends? I wouldn’t rule it out. He could certainly be a solid backup option for Russell Wilson.

We’ll see what happens, but there’s no question Walker is a star in the XFL, and he’s been a ton of fun to watch.