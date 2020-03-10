Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Recommends No Spectators At Indoor Sporting Events, Dayton And Cleveland Are Scheduled To Host March Madness Games

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine doesn’t want fans at sporting events because of the coronavirus.

According to Matt Wright, DeWine said Tuesday that doesn’t want spectators at indoor sporting events. Currently, Dayton and Cleveland are scheduled to host March Madness games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Just in: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has recommended there be NO spectators allowed for indoor sports activities, including high school, college and professional teams — Matt Wright Fox 8 (@mattwrighttv) March 10, 2020

Well, folks, we’re now at the brink. We’re now at the brink when it comes to March Madness and people being allowed in.

It only takes one state to shut everything down, and then we’re in big trouble. While it doesn’t sound like that’s what DeWine is doing right now, it sounds like things are trending in that direction.

Dayton will host games starting next Tuesday, and Cleveland has games for the first two rounds. It’s not like we have a whole lot of time to make a change. Again, this is Cuba in 1962, and we’re at the brink of major changes.

It looks like that whole aircraft carrier idea I had earlier in the day sure is starting to look nice. I guess it’s time to pick up the phone and fuel those babies up.

In all seriousness, this being blown so far out of proportion. Just take care of yourself, don’t put yourself at extra risk if you’re older and the games will be fine.

Please, don’t take March Madness away from us. It’s all we have to live for at this point. We’re just here for beer and basketball.

Say a prayer if you have any because it looks like we can use all the help we can get.