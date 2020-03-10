Oklahoma Sooners Will Build A Statue Of Former Quarterback Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield will get a statue at the Oklahoma football field.

According to Bruce Feldman, Lincoln Riley announced Monday that a statue of the Heisman winner would be unveiled to the public during the April 18 spring game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Lincoln Riley announces that #OU will unveil its’ Baker Mayfield Heisman statue in the stadium at the Spring Game April 18. (The Sooners have statues around the stadium for their other Heisman winners.) — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) March 9, 2020

I know I trash Baker Mayfield on a regular basis. I’m not going to hide from that fact, and I’m not going to deny it.

Mayfield, who now plays for the Cleveland Browns, has done a ton of stupid stuff, and he deserves to get hammed from time to time.

Having said all of that, he’s without a doubt one of the greatest college football players of all time, and he starred for the Sooners on his way to a Heisman.

Anybody who says he’s not an icon when it comes to Sooners football is simply a liar. Even a guy like myself, who doesn’t like Mayfield, can admit that he balled out for Oklahoma.

While he hasn’t done anything at the pro level worth writing home about, I think it’s more than fair to say he’s earned his statue.