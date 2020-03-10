Editorial

Oklahoma Sooners Will Build A Statue Of Former Quarterback Baker Mayfield

NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners gestures to the crowd after Senior Day announcements before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated West Virginia 59-31. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield will get a statue at the Oklahoma football field.

According to Bruce Feldman, Lincoln Riley announced Monday that a statue of the Heisman winner would be unveiled to the public during the April 18 spring game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I know I trash Baker Mayfield on a regular basis. I’m not going to hide from that fact, and I’m not going to deny it.

Mayfield, who now plays for the Cleveland Browns, has done a ton of stupid stuff, and he deserves to get hammed from time to time.

Having said all of that, he’s without a doubt one of the greatest college football players of all time, and he starred for the Sooners on his way to a Heisman.

Anybody who says he’s not an icon when it comes to Sooners football is simply a liar. Even a guy like myself, who doesn’t like Mayfield, can admit that he balled out for Oklahoma.

While he hasn’t done anything at the pro level worth writing home about, I think it’s more than fair to say he’s earned his statue.