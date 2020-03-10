Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns

Pearl Jam announced the postponement of its North American tour Monday.

The tour was slated to begin March 18 and last four months, according to a report published by Billboard. It was cancelled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

“As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate,” the rock band shared on social media. “Our kids’ schools have closed along with universities and businesses. It’s been brutal and it’s gonna get worse before it gets better. So we are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives.” (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we’ve been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy,” the statement continued. “We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority.”

The postponement announcement is one of many in recent weeks. SXSW and Ultra Music Festival were both canceled or postponed due to rising concerns over the virus. Coachella could be the next large, very popular music gathering to be delayed or scrapped altogether.

As previously reported, the U.S. has seen 730 cases and 26 deaths, according to the New York Times.