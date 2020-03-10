Pro-Life Disabled Teen Explains Why She’s Glad Her Mother Ignored Doctor’s Suggestion To Abort Her

A pro-life teen born without a fully formed arm explains why she is grateful that her mother chose not to abort her.

The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Mary Margaret Olohan spoke with high school student Marin Carter about her views on abortion, her support for President Donald Trump, and more. Here’s what she had to say.

WATCH:

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.