Rep. Jim Clyburn Wants DNC To Cancel Future Debates

Democratic South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn on Tuesday night said that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) should shut down the rest of the presidential debates.
In an interview with NPR, Clyburn weighed in on the elections in Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Idaho and Washington, where elections were taking place. As Biden continued to gain momentum, Clyburn said the DNC should “shut this primary down” and “cancel the rest of these debates” if Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders did not win any states.
LISTEN:
NEW: House Majority Whip James Clyburn tells NPR if Bernie Sanders doesn’t win any states tonight, the Democratic National Committee should “shut this primary down” and “cancel the rest of these debates.” https://t.co/qdk7LADWXk pic.twitter.com/ZxbEOb6hPl
— NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) March 11, 2020
Clyburn endorsed Biden, helping him secure South Carolina by a large margin. (RELATED: Biden Wins Michigan — A State Sanders Won In 2016)
The announcement came as Biden won the primary in Michigan, defeating Sanders. Sanders had previously beaten former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Michigan during the 2016 Democratic presidential primary. Biden remained ahead in the polls closing in on election day.
(Developing…)