Watch Clips From The Upcoming ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Objects In The Mirror’

CBS has dropped several clips from the new “SEAL Team” episode “Objects in the Mirror.”

The plot of the episode, according to a YouTube description, is, “Bravo Team travels overseas for a foreign training exercise to disguise their true mission – to rescue a high-value target that is being held hostage. Also, NASCAR driver Austin Dillon gives the team a special driving lesson.” (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team‘ Has Shocking Ending In New Episode ‘Fog Of War’)

While certainly sounds like an interesting change of pace, I think fans will have high hopes after seeing the clips from the show.

It’s so nice to have “SEAL Team” back on CBS. The first two episodes from the second half of season three have been absolutely lit.

In the last one Vic got thrown off of Bravo after trying to railroad Ray!

Now, they’re going to go on a rescue mission posing as a training mission. I’m here for it. I’m certainly here for that kind of action.

Tune in Wednesday night on CBS to watch “Objects in the Mirror.” It seems like it’s going to be a fun time.