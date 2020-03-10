Selena Gomez Says Kissing Dylan Sprouse Was ‘One Of The Worst’ Days Of Her Life

Musician Selena Gomez revealed her first kiss was with Dylan Sprouse.

Gomez, who appeared Friday on The Kelly Clarkson Show, also admitted he was the wrong Sprouse twin to kiss for her because she had the biggest crush on his twin brother Cole Sprouse.

“Cole Sprouse was on ‘Suite Life of Zack & Cody’ and I was obsessed with that show and I thought we were gonna be together one day,” Gomez said. “Then I guest-starred on the show but I kissed his brother and I didn’t get to kiss Cole.”

“It was my first kiss,” she added. “It was one of the worst days of my life.”

I understand her sentiment, but kissing either of the Sprouse twins back in 2006 was every girl's dream. Gomez should really think about that here. She got to live out the dream and she should feel lucky. Instead she's calling it one of the worst days of her life?

I’ll just never understand. I also had the biggest crush on Cole, but I could have been swayed very easily. We were about 13 years old. Nobody knew exactly what they were looking for or even what the word “love” meant.

Gomez, however, apparently knew exactly what she wanted and it was not Dylan.