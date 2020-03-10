Shaun King Was Wrong About Rachel Maddow, But Was He Right About Dems Working Against Sanders?

Far-left activist Shaun King got into a spat with MSNBC Host Rachel Maddow over whether she reported that Democratic officials were conspiring against Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The spat came days after Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigeig dropped out of the presidential race, allowing moderate voters to consolidate around Vice President Joe Biden to win Super Tuesday. Many Sanders supporters speculated that the Democratic Party establishment had pressured the pair to drop out, and King – a Sanders surrogate – fueled those suspicions. (RELATED: Shaun King Appears To Endorse Antifa Member And ICE Attacker’s Violent Tactics)

“BREAKING,” King tweeted last week. “MSNBC & Rachel Maddow just reported that multiple ‘senior officials’ within the Democratic Party are interfering with the primaries to stop Bernie Sanders. They reported that the party has asked Bloomberg to drop out so that Biden would have an easier time against Bernie.”

Maddow denied the claim soon afterward.

What? No. I didn’t report any such thing. https://t.co/qNKo6oWFKc — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 4, 2020

King insisted on his telling of events, but didn’t provide the clip he was referencing until hours later. He ultimately posted a clip of Maddow citing someone else’s reporting that former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg was being pressured to drop out. (RELATED: WAPO Columnist Rips Maddow For Hyping Steele Dossier)

“It’s striking to hear [NBC News reporter Josh] Lederman say that the Bloomberg campaign is experiencing intense pressure from multiple sources inside the Democratic party that he needs to quit,” Maddow said in the clip.

Despite the evidence mounting against his claim, King maintained his side of the story. During spat, the term “Talcum X” began trending on Twitter, a mocking name for King used by those who don’t believe he is actually black. (RELATED: MSNBC Host Rachel Maddow Sees Her Ratings Surpassed By Yet Another Fox News Show)

King, a prominent Black Lives Matter leader who does not look obviously black, first came under fire for his race in 2015 when it was reported that both the parents listed on his birth certificate were white.

“I have been told for most of my life that the white man on my birth certificate is not my biological father and that my actual biological father is a light-skinned black man,” King said in 2015. “My mother and I have discussed her affair. She was a young woman in a bad relationship and I have no judgment.”

While Maddow may have won out in the fight on Twitter, the overarching suspicion that Democratic leaders are working to prevent Sanders from being the party’s nominee remains. (RELATED: Man Who Shaun King Falsely Accused Of Murdering Black Girl Is Dead From Apparent Suicide)

At the center of those suspicions are the events of the 2016 Democratic National Convention, when nearly all of the party’s superdelegates voted for Hillary Clinton, despite Sanders winning large swathes of primary voters. Superdelegates, unique to the Democratic party, are delegates whose votes are not bound by the results of state primary elections.

Those events led to various changes to the party’s primary structure, namely barring superdelegates from casting ballots in the first round of voting. The 2020 DNC will see delegates cast votes for Biden, Sanders, and technically Tulsi Gabbard in proportion to their performance in primary votes.

There is a strong possibility that no candidate will obtain the necessary majority to secure the nomination in the first round of voting, meaning that the superdelegates would once again be kingmakers. And according to the New York Times, the vast majority of superdelegates are staunchly opposed to a Sanders presidency.

So while King was wrong in his characterization of what Maddow was reporting, her certainly wasn’t far off the mark about the Demcoratic establishment working against Sanders.