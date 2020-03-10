‘I’m Not Sure Why They Would Say That’: White House Disputes Report Melania Cancelling Fundraiser Amid Coronavirus Concerns

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham questioned a report Tuesday that alleged Melania Trump had cancelled a California fundraiser amid concerns over the coronavirus.

“I’m not sure why they would say that – she [Melania Trump] had to cancel because of a scheduling conflict,” Grisham told the Daily Caller when asked about a report in Politico. The headline in the piece read, “Melania Trump cancels California fundraiser. The move comes amid mounting concern about the coronavirus.”(RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

The fundraiser was set to take place next week, March 18th in Beverly Hills, CA. The piece noted that Grisham texted the outlet that the change was due to a “scheduling conflict.”(RELATED: How Are People Dying From The Coronavirus?)

The article also noted that in the last 48 hours members of Congress have self-quarantined themselves, including Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, after learning they came into contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus during last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in National Harbor, Maryland.

At this point, there is no word yet on when and if the CA event will be rescheduled. FLOTUS will also appear at another fundraiser held at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on March 25.