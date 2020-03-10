‘The Hunt’ Arrives In Theaters This Friday After Being Shelved In August

“The Hunt” will finally hit theaters Friday.

The film, which was famously shelved after intense backlash, depicts rural Americans being hunted by wealthy elitists. (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

For reasons that will never make sense to me, some conservatives freaked out, despite the fact the rural Americans are clearly the good guys!

The film was shelved by Universal in early August following the backlash and two mass shootings.

Well, we’re finally going to see it, and I can’t wait. The outrage to “The Hunt” back in 2019 was honestly embarrassing to everybody involved.

Instead of actually waiting to see the film and then forming an opinion, people freaked out based on the previews and word of mouth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hunt (@thehunt_movie) on Mar 9, 2020 at 10:02am PDT

This is America. You don’t have to like all your entertainment options, but you should at least understand what you’re talking about.

Unfortunately, a lot of ignorance got “The Hunt” paused for a long time.

Well, at least we’re getting it later instead of never getting to see it at all because it looks like a damn entertaining movie.

It’s like “The Most Dangerous Game,” but with rural Americans fighting elitists. How could anybody hate that to the point of wanting it canceled?

If you don’t like it, then don’t watch it!

You can catch it in theaters starting Friday, and you can guarantee I’ll be giving “The Hunt” a chance!