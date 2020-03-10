‘The Outsider’ Averaged More Than 9 Million Viewers An Episode On HBO

“The Outsider” put up some monster TV ratings over the past few weeks.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, season one of the hit HBO show averaged a staggering nine million viewers across all platforms through nine episodes. (REVIEW: ‘The Outsider‘ Ends Incredible Run With Strong Finale ‘Must/Can’t’)

“The Outsider” came to a crazy end Sunday night on HBO.

I know it doesn’t seem like there’d likely be a second season, but numbers like these are absolutely huge.

In the television game and entertainment industry, numbers dictate everything. If the numbers are huge, then HBO will always want more.

You simply don’t leave money on the table.

Given the fact season one of “The Outsider” averaged nine million followers, I’m now more convinced than ever that we could get a second season.

Does this mean that we’re for sure getting a second season of “The Outsider” on HBO? No, but it means the door is certainly open.

The first season was incredibly entertaining, dark, fascinating and the acting was next level. Trust me, I’m not going to complain if we get more.

We’ll have to see what HBO decides, but I’m optimistic.