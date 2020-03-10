Watch The Preview For The New HBO Series ‘The Third Day’ With Jude Law

Jude Law’s new HBO series “The Third Day” looks like it’s going to mess with our minds.

The plot of the series, according to IMDB, is, “The line between reality and fantasy begins to blur for a man visiting a mysterious Island off the British coast.” (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

Judging from the preview, it’ll be best to expect the unexpected and trust absolutely nothing. Watch the bizarre trailer below.

Yeah, there’s zero chance I miss this series from Jude Law and HBO. Anything that messes with the mind is something I’m down with, and “The Third Day” looks like it’ll do that in spades.

It’s never a bad thing when we have a great psychological thriller to enjoy. Look no further than HBO productions like “True Detective” and “The Outsider.”

Now, they’re giving us a new show with one of the best actors in the game. I’m not sure how anybody could be against this.

We also won’t have to wait too long before getting it. “The Third Day” comes out May 11 on HBO, and you know I’ll be watching!

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the preview.