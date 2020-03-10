‘Mass Hysteria’: WaPo Quarantines Entire Staff Over Coronavirus

The Washington Post encouraged all of its employees to work from home in a memo sent by the publication’s publisher Tuesday.

Tuesday’s memo follows a directive encouraging WaPo reporters who covered the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February to self-quarantine for seven days. A CPAC attendee tested positive for coronavirus, prompting numerous officials and journalists who also attended the event to self-quarantine.

“We have decided to begin encouraging (but not mandating) employees to work from home if your role and equipment needs make it practical to do so, starting tomorrow through the end of the month,” WaPo’s publisher Fred Ryan wrote in a memo shared with the Daily Caller. “We intend to continue our operations at full scale even with this change in employee locations.”

“We will continue to take every precaution to help mitigate any spread of covid-19 to our employees while maintaining the operations that serve our readers around the globe.” (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

The memo noted that there would likely be questions regarding workflow due to the change in workplace. WaPo plans to send out an additional message from Vice President of Human Resources Wayne Connell to answer employees’s questions, according to Tuesday’s memo.

WaPo also has previously cancelled all nonessential travel, office tours and live events for the month of March, the Washingtonian reported. Politico and The Daily Beast have also told reporters who covered CPAC to self-quarantine, but neither outlet has instructed its entire staff to remain home.