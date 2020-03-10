Wisconsin Badgers Begin Spring Football Practice

Spring football practice for the Wisconsin Badgers begins Tuesday.

The day has finally arrived for the Wisconsin Badgers to put the pads on, get on the field and get to work.

Coming off a Rose Bowl loss to the Oregon Ducks, there’s a dirty taste in our mouths. There’s a dirty taste in all of our mouths. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

RAPID REACTION: The refs rob Wisconsin of a Rose Bowl victory over Oregon. The officials should be ashamed with the calls they made. I’m disgusted and what happened tonight is an insult to America and freedom. pic.twitter.com/uHxS1Js7zi — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 2, 2020

Tuesday is the day we start rinsing that off and take steps towards a great 2020 season. Today is the day we take the first step towards everything we want to do this year.

Everything we want to achieve is ahead of us, and today is the day we start climbing the mountain for everything we want.

It starts with winning the Big 10 West, winning the Big 10 title game, getting a spot in the playoff and winning a national title.

This is what it’s all about, and 99% of what goes into those results happens outside of Saturdays. It happens in the spring, summer and fall.

Paul Chryst has the Wisconsin Badgers roaring right now, and I have no doubt he will have this team ready to go for 2020. Will Graham Mertz or Jack Coan start at quarterback? Who will take over as the main running back? Will our defense continue to be elite? These are the questions we’re about to get answered.

Now, let’s get those pads on and get to work. The whole state is rocking with the Badgers, and I can’t wait to see how it unfolds.

Let’s get to work!