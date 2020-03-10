Wisconsin Students Apologize To Greg Gard After The Badgers Win The Regular Season Big 10 Championship

University of Wisconsin students have apologized to basketball coach Greg Gard after he won the regular season title.

Earlier in the season, a massive message was posted on campus for Gard to be fired ASAP. The message was posted at the end of January when things weren’t looking great, and the Badgers were only 12-9.

Does Barry drive by Ogg Hall on his way to work? pic.twitter.com/nqptpS1aaK — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 28, 2020

Now, the Badgers are Big 10 champions and hold the number one seed in the B1G tournament. In the same spot the message was posted asking for him to be fired, there’s a new message apologizing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram We were wrong about the Silent Assassin ???? A post shared by Barstool Wisco (@badgerbarstool) on Mar 9, 2020 at 10:06am PDT

I think there was certainly some fair criticism of Gard at time, but there’s no doubt he’s proven that he belongs to stay.

There have been so many problems with the team this season, and Gard isn’t responsible for most of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 7, 2020 at 11:28am PST

Despite all of that, Gard led the ship through choppy water to a 21-10 regular season finish and a title. You just sometimes have to admit you’re wrong and tip your cap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 9, 2020 at 1:19pm PDT

Now, it’s time to get to work and bag a Big 10 tournament title!