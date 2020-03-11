Can Aircraft Carriers Get Back To America Soon Enough To Host March Madness Games?

Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve got some good news about March Madness, and I have some bad news.

While it looks like the games are most certainly going to be impacted by coronavirus, I’m happy to let you know my aircraft carrier plan isn’t entirely off of the table. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As many of you already know, I floated the idea of playing the games on aircraft carriers, which has happened in the past, a few miles off the coast to protect from the virus.

One of the questions that’s been asked is could we even get the carriers back from deployment soon enough to enact this idea.

I reached out to a very trusted source last night, and they told me if President Trump ordered their return immediately, they could be back in time for the Thursday games.

There’s just a couple major problems with that plan. First, it would be insanely expensive and running the vessels at full speed for that period of time could result in substantial damages to the ships.

Secondly, bringing our deployed aircraft carriers back from deployment would likely bring a halt to airstrikes in the Middle East and leave China undeterred.

So, there are some substantial downsides to bringing them all back to host March Madness. It’s not my call to make. It’s Trump’s, but I’m all for it.

Let’s bring those bad boys back, and get the games underway. We can fight ISIS and China in April. March is meant for basketball.

Donald Trump should order the return immediately if he wants to win the swing states, where March Madness is huge.

Just get it done. Just get it done, Mr. President.