Watch Behind The Scenes Look At Season 3 Of ‘Westworld’

HBO has released an inside look at season three of “Westworld.”

The video previews the upcoming episodes, and I can promise fans of the show won’t want to miss it. There are a lot of questions we need answered. (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

Most importantly, what is going on outside of the park? I think this video might give you a few hints. Give it a look below.

The possibilities for season three of “Westworld” are honestly limitless. Given the fact we’re leaving the park, anything could happen.

We have no idea as an audience what is happening now that Dolores, Maeve and Bernard are on the outside.

All bets are off.

We also know the Man in Black (Ed Harris) will return in season three. What will his role be now that he’s not trying to win at Ford’s game?

Again, we have no idea, which makes it so fun. HBO and the writers could go in any direction.

Tune in Sunday night on HBO to watch the start of “Westworld” season three! I can’t wait for the epic show to return!