Biden’s Profane Response To Second Amendment Rights

By Larry Keane

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign may want to stock up on the soap. It’s not contagion that should concern him, but the filth coming from his mouth.

The frontrunning presidential candidate found himself squaring off with Second Amendment supporting union workers during a tour in Michigan Tuesday. Needless to say the back-and-forth did not go well for him, and Biden may need to wash out his mouth.

The testy exchange occurred just 24 hours after the former vice president’s campaign received the backing of billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety and Brady: United Against Gun Violence. Chastising union workers in Michigan is a unique way of attracting voters, but Biden couldn’t let it go.

Curses And Misinformation

During a construction site visit, an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers member confronted Biden about his gun control platform. The worker challenged Biden saying, “You are actively trying to end our Second Amendment right and take away our guns.” The presidential candidate responded with a terse, “You’re full of sh*t!” Biden continued, suggesting no one should own “AR-14s” and equating military arms with the modern sporting rifle. The former is not legal to purchase at retail; the latter, called a modern sporting rifle (MSR), is the most popular centerfire rifle in the country with more than 17.7 million legally in circulation across America.

The worker also schooled Biden further by pointing out that more incidents of criminal misuse of firearms and violent crimes are committed by criminals using handguns than by rifles (of any kind) – both of which are semiautomatic and use the same firing mechanics that have been in use for more than a century.

Biden continued to confuse and conflate the basics surrounding his understanding (or misunderstanding) of firearms and the unalienable right explicitly guaranteed by the Second Amendment. He was shuffled along by staff, but not before the worker reminded the candidate that elected officials work for and are accountable to voters. Biden, though, thinks differently.

“Give me a break, man,” Biden said. “Don’t be such a horse’s ass.”

Biden’s recent Second Amendment gaffes include stating 150 million Americans had been killed by guns since 2008. Biden told Anderson Cooper of CNN he did want to seize guns when he said, “Bingo. You’re right if you have an assault weapon. The fact of the matter is, they should be illegal, period.” He’s publicly questioned why Americans need guns with a “clip that can hold 100 rounds?” That was all, of course, before pledging to make failed Senate and presidential candidate and former U.S. Rep. Robert Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) his gun control czar after receiving his endorsement. Beto, of course, infamously said, “Hell yes we are going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”

Biden’s Record

This isn’t the first time or even the second time Biden’s squared off against gun owners or the firearm industry. He called the industry that produced firearms for America “the enemy” from the debate stage last summer. His campaign platform includes a federal modern sporting rifle buyback program, a one-gun-a-month policy, mandating technically impossible so-called “smart guns” and state-issued licenses to exercise a constitutional right. Just weeks ago, he reiterated his call to punish the firearm industry by repealing the bipartisan Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act and expose the industry to frivolous lawsuits by activist mayors and their allies at the Brady Center and Everytown.