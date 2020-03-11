Big Ten Conference Tournament Will Ban Fans Starting Thursday Because Of Coronavirus

The Big Ten will stop allowing fans at the conference tournament starting Thursday.

The conference made the announcement Wednesday night because of growing fears concerning the coronavirus. There are two games tonight that have fans at them, but that’ll be the end of it for people buying tickets through the Sunday championship. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Big Ten Conference Statement:https://t.co/NzJd0o9YPM — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) March 11, 2020

This is really starting to get out of hand. First, conferences nobody cared about started banning fans and the Ivy League cancelled their tournament.

While that wasn’t ideal, I think most people were willing to live with it. Then, March Madness completely banned fans, and now the B1G is banning fans at the conference tournament starting tomorrow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gopher Men’s Basketball (@gophermbb) on Mar 11, 2020 at 4:03pm PDT

If you didn’t already think this was out of control, then you’re just not paying attention. Why are people reacting this way?

To make matters worse, this is really bad news for Wisconsin. The Badgers travel incredibly well, and the fans impact games no matter where we play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 7, 2020 at 10:03am PST

Our ability to take over stadiums is something we pride ourselves on. Now, we won’t be able to do that, and I have a decent amount of money riding on us winning the whole thing.

I guess we’ll just have to learn how to adapt and get the job done. Survive and advance, folks. Survive and advance.