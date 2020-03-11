Editorial

Bret Bielema Attends Pro Day For The Wisconsin Badgers, Briefly Talks To Paul Chryst

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Former Wisconsin Badgers football coach Bret Bielema was at the school Wednesday for the program’s pro day.

Zach Heilprin tweeted a photo of Bielema talking with current head coach Paul Chryst for “about a minute.” Bielema left the Badgers for Arkansas, where he flamed out in spectacular fashion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He now coaches for the New York Giants.

Get this bum as far away from the Badgers as possible. The national guard should have met him at the door and forced him to stay away.

The Wisconsin Badgers are all about winning. It’s all we know how to do. We did it before Bielema, and we’ve done a whole hell of a lot of it ever since he want.

I don’t that loser anywhere near that program, and I’m glad Chryst didn’t spend a lot of time with him. I want to win.

I don’t want a guy who couldn’t win at Arkansas within 500 miles of the Badgers. He had his time with the team, and he blew it by leaving.

You know how how little people supported him? He was coming off a B1G title, and we cheered when he quit for a payday at Arkansas.

He chose his bed, and he now has to sleep in it. Don’t ever let him near the Badgers again.