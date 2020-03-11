Coronavirus Is Causing Major Chaos For Spring Music Festivals

Coronavirus’ latest victim isn’t who you think. The virus, which has infected over 1,000 people in the United States and left 31 dead so far, has caused major chaos in the music festival industry.

Big name festivals, including SXSW, Coachella, Stagecoach, Ultra and Treefort, have been postponed or cancelled completely since the number of cases began to rise in the U.S. Now many music lovers are left without a refund, and cities are losing out on the substantial economic benefit the festivals bring.

SXSW announced its cancellation days after Twitter, Netflix and Facebook pulled out of the two-week long music, arts and culture festival. The decision to cancel came after city officials declared a state of emergency in the city.

“We respect the city and county’s decision to issue a state of emergency in response to COVID-19,” Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mike Rollins said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the many small businesses in Austin that depend on major events like SXSW to keep their doors open.”

There are currently 31 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state of Texas, according to the New York Times.

SXSW brought over 280,000 attendees to the city in 2019, and the festival contributed $355.9 million to the Austin economy with $182.1 million from attendance impact alone, festival organizers reported.

“We are devastated to share this news with you,” SXSW organizers shared in a statement on Twitter. “‘The show must go on’ is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation.” (RELATED: SXSW, Ultra Music Festival Canceled Over Growing Coronavirus Fears)

SXSW organizers claimed the festival was the “single most profitable event” for the city’s hospitality industry. Direct hotel bookings along contributed $1.9 million in hotel occupancy tax revenues for the city in 2019.

Ultra Music Festival was postponed on the same day. Florida currently has 23 confirmed cases and 2 deaths, the New York Times has reported.

“Due to the Florida Governor’s declaration of a public health emergency and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s Interim Guidance for COVID-19, it is impossible for the City to provide access to Bayfront Park at this time,” the organizers said in a statement announcing the postponement.

“We completely understand how frustrating this is because so many of you are looking forward to coming to Ultra, having already made travel arrangements,” the statement continued. “This is, however, an unprecedented issue which is not being taken lightly, and we must continue to defer to the authorities for guidance.”

Ultra remains one of the biggest electronic dance music (EDM) festivals in the United States. The festival, which is held at Miami’s Bayfront Park, drew 165,000 attendees last year. The City of Miami claimed the festival has contributed $995 million to the economy since 2012. Ultra had a $168 million economic impact and created 1,834 jobs in 2018 alone.

Potential attendees will not be receiving a refund from the 2020 festival, but purchased tickets will be honored at the festival in 2021 or 2022, according to an email sent Tuesday from the festival. Ticket holders have 30 days to choose which future festival they would like to attend.

Along with future Ultra Music Festival admission, festival organizers are offering 2020 ticket holders access to a “Benefits” package. Ticket holders could attend the “Extra Ultra Hour” before gates open in 2021, a free ticket to any Ultra Worldwide or Resistance events in the years 2021 or 2022 not in Miami and a 50% off discount code for merchandise purchases of $250 or more.

The biggest music festival of the entire season, Coachella, has also been postponed. The festival, which typically occurs mid-April has been postponed to October, along with the Stagecoach country music festival.

California has the second-highest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. with a total of 178 and 3 deaths, the New York Times reported. Six people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Riverside county, where Coachella is held, as of Monday. Two patients are being treated outside of the county, two are being treated at a hospital in the valley and two are quarantined at a home in the valley, USA Today reported.

“At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns,” a statement from Goldenvoice said. “While this decision comes at a time of uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

Roughly 250,000 people attended the two weekend festival in 2017, while an additional 75,000 people showed up to Stagecoach the same year.

The festival will now take place the weekends of Oct. 9 and 16, while Stagecoach will take place on the weekend of Oct. 23. Ticket holders will be contacted by March 13 with information regarding refunds.

Coachella and Stagecoach combined bring $403 million to the regional economy, according to the 2017 report from the Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Boise, Idaho may be the hardest hit from the chaos surrounding music festivals. Treefort Music Fest announced its cancellation Wednesday. Idaho currently has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, but neighboring state Washington has the highest number of cases out of any state in the U.S. with 280 cases and 24 deaths, the Times reported.

“In light of event cancellations around the globe and uncertainty about how this outbreak will impact Idaho, it was decided that postponing our festival is the best way to reduce unknown risk for our community,” Lori Shandro, festival co-founder, said in a prepared statement.

Treefort is one of the top five largest events in the city and has an economic impact of $10.9 million, according to Carrie Westergard, executive director of the Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau. Other top events she listed included Boise Albertsons Open with a $39 million impact, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl with a $8 million impact and Twilight Criterium with a $1.5 million impact.

The festival attracted 23,601 attendees in 2018, festival spokeswoman Marissa Lovell claimed. 30% of the attendees were from outside of Idaho.

Festival organizers claimed all tickets purchased for march will be valid in September.

With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise in the U.S. and globally, the festival scene is guaranteed to get worse before it gets better.