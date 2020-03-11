Daytime And Late-Night Shows Going Without Live Audiences Due To Coronavirus

NBC, CBS and other New York-based shows announced Wednesday they would be going without live audiences as a “precautionary measure” against the coronavirus.

“The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority,” NBC shared in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter about concerns over coronavirus. “As a precautionary measure, starting Monday, March 16, we have decided to suspend live audiences for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers.” (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers will be playing to empty houses starting next week https://t.co/qoMOeoavBc — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2020

“Per guidance from New York City officials, the company is hoping to do its part to help to decrease the rate of transmission in our communities,” the statement added. “Our shows will continue filming on their regular schedule, and currently, there will be no impact on air dates.” (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

The list includes, NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” TBS’ “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” and Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” will all tape without a studio of viewers. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

CBS shared in a statement that “this move is being made out of an abundance of caution regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the uncertainty of the situation for future weeks.”

Comedy Central shared a similar statement as to the decision to have no studio audience for Trevor Noah’s late-night show.

Earlier in the day, NBC and ABC announced plans to suspend live audiences for a variety of their shows including, “Good Morning America,” “Today,” “The View” and “Live With Kelly and Ryan.”

NBC’s #TodayShow is suspending live audiences, starting Thursday March 12 https://t.co/J0AVSuozS9 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2020

“As a precautionary measure, starting tomorrow, Thursday, March 12, we have decided to suspend live audiences for ‘Today’ and ‘Today with Hoda & Jenna & Friends,'” a spokesperson for NBC told Page Six.

“Per guidance from New York City officials, the company is hoping to do its part to help to decrease the rate of transmission in our communities,” the person added. “Our shows will continue filming on their regular schedule, and currently, there will be no impact on air dates.”