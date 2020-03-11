Dayton Students Riot After Campus Closes Down Because Of The Coronavirus

University of Dayton students took to the streets after the school shut down classes because of the coronavirus.

The school announced Tuesday that classes were suspended as of Wednesday morning because of the virus, and "remote online course instruction will be instituted after spring break."

The University of Dayton is closely monitoring COVID-19. In-person classes are suspended beginning 8 a.m. March 11. Remote online course instruction will be instituted after spring break, beginning March 23 and continuing through at least April 6.https://t.co/wm8HpqJYXZ — University of Dayton (@univofdayton) March 10, 2020

All University-sponsored on-campus events and gatherings are canceled effective March 11 until further notice. We are in communication with the NCAA and other athletic orgs sponsoring events on campus, but have no information at this time to share about upcoming events. — University of Dayton (@univofdayton) March 10, 2020

UD housing will close at 6 pm March 11. If you are approved for an extended stay or housing over spring break, you are permitted to stay. Students should take any items necessary to continue their education from home as well as other essential items in case time away is extended. — University of Dayton (@univofdayton) March 10, 2020

In response to the closing of regular classes and campus housing, students took to the streets and had to be dispersed by the cops.

We are alive and well. Go Flyers. pic.twitter.com/PcrvWEEMpV — Grant Kelly (@GrantKelly07) March 11, 2020

UD students gathered in large crowds on Lowes Street in the South Student Neighborhood Tuesday night in reaction to the news that university housing would close Wednesday for most students due to the spread of the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/82XL9uCR04 — Flyer News (@FlyerNews) March 11, 2020

Tear gas can’t stop us. Go Flyers. pic.twitter.com/WZz6z4Olci — Grant Kelly (@GrantKelly07) March 11, 2020

We have video of police officers shooting what appears to be non-lethal weapons at students. pic.twitter.com/kgSasTUtC6 — Flyer News (@FlyerNews) March 11, 2020

Video that shows students blocking Lowes Street. This was before any police action. pic.twitter.com/EX3CK0pQpU — Flyer News (@FlyerNews) March 11, 2020

UD police announcement ordering any student still outside to disperse pic.twitter.com/i5GhbXihhf — Flyer News (@FlyerNews) March 11, 2020

I hope the NCAA and America as a whole is watching right now. Did you hear those chants? Did you hear those chants in support of the basketball team?

I sure did. Dayton has a legit shot at a national title, and it’s now at risk because of the coronavirus. If you think students are pissed right now, just wait to see what happens if this gets worse.

I stand in complete solidarity with these students at the University of Dayton. I couldn’t be more with them if I tried.

I know they’re not all rioting because of the basketball team, but PR 101 would suggest to make that the focus.

They should go wild if their shot at a title gets taken away. I would lose my damn mind.

The NCAA should use the actions of the Dayton students as a sign we won’t let March Madness get stolen away from us!

We won’t let it happen! You best believe that.