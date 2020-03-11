Editorial

Dayton Students Riot After Campus Closes Down Because Of The Coronavirus

Dayton (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/GrantKelly07/status/1237588242649591810)

University of Dayton students took to the streets after the school shut down classes because of the coronavirus.

The school announced Tuesday that classes were suspended as of Wednesday morning because of the virus, and “remote online course instruction will be instituted after spring break.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In response to the closing of regular classes and campus housing, students took to the streets and had to be dispersed by the cops.

I hope the NCAA and America as a whole is watching right now. Did you hear those chants? Did you hear those chants in support of the basketball team?

I sure did. Dayton has a legit shot at a national title, and it’s now at risk because of the coronavirus. If you think students are pissed right now, just wait to see what happens if this gets worse.

 

I stand in complete solidarity with these students at the University of Dayton. I couldn’t be more with them if I tried.

I know they’re not all rioting because of the basketball team, but PR 101 would suggest to make that the focus.

They should go wild if their shot at a title gets taken away. I would lose my damn mind.

 

The NCAA should use the actions of the Dayton students as a sign we won’t let March Madness get stolen away from us!

We won’t let it happen! You best believe that.

