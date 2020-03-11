Democrat Establishment Rushes To Protect Biden From Himself

On today’s show we discuss the results from the mini-Super Tuesday in the Democratic primary and how the liberal establishment is moving quickly to protect Joe Biden not only from Bernie Sanders, but from himself as well.
Listen to the show:
Joe Biden won big again last night, leaving Bernie Sanders reeling. Almost immediately, the Democratic establishment moved to protect their frontrunner by hinting that Sunday’s debate should be canceled so the mentally shaky leader not be put at risk of having another “senior moment” on the national stage. This comes after Biden had a run-in with a union worker over the Second Amendment, where the former Vice President got a lot wrong in a very short period of time while angrily swearing and shoving his finger in the man’s face. We get into all of it and what it means.
Today’s podcast is sponsored by Life Change Tea, check out their website to gain more energy and improve your life! And don’t forget to enter promo code “Derek” at check out to receive a special discount on your order.
Please help spread the word about The Daily Daily Caller Podcast. Please take a minute to rate and review on iTunes, share on social media and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode:
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY DAILY CALLER PODCAST ON ITUNES
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY CALLER ON SOUNDCLOUD
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY DAILY CALLER PODCAST ON STITCHER
The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Friday and will have a video interview on Fridays.