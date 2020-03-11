‘I Can’t Talk?!’: Don Lemon Flips Out On John Kasich For Not Bashing Trump’s Coronavirus Address

CNN’s Don Lemon flipped out on former Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich after he refused to criticize President Donald Trump’s coronavirus address Wednesday evening.

Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office and announced a near-total ban on travel from Europe to America. Lemon spoke with Kasich, a CNN senior political contributor, on “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon” and said that “the president misrepresented the travel ban.”

Lemon added that America is “getting all of these mixed messages.” He harped on the president having to “clarify” his script.

Kasich disagreed with Lemon and said that he thought Trump’s address was “fine.” The former governor also noted that he feels the administration has continued to get better in its address of the spreading virus. Kasich’s comments sparked anger from Lemon, who then began to yell over his guest and became heated for several minutes straight.

“We need straight, accurate information from this president. And this administration. And we’re not getting it. And I don’t understand why you are tiptoeing around it!” Lemon said. “He [Trump] came out. Gave an address that usually — that happens very rarely. And he doesn’t get it right?”

Kasich asked if he could “finish now,” as Lemon had interrupted his response. Lemon quickly shut his guest down.

“No, you can’t John, because we are here to talk about the president’s…” Lemon said as Kasich asked, looking shocked, “I can’t talk?”

“We are here — I don’t want you to go on and deflect and talk about something else because we are here to talk about the president’s address. And — and you said that someone else wrote it. He’s the president! Even if someone else wrote it, it should be right!” Lemon continued.

The disagreement continued, with Lemon repeatedly cutting Kasich off. The former governor stood his ground and repeated his belief that Trump’s address “was fine.” As interview from Lemon continued, he asked if Kasich believed that “inaccurate information that you have to clarify two or three times” is “fine.”

“Look. I thought he did fine. That’s what I thought. I thought he had the right tone…” Kasich replied. “Now the fact that they clarify, it isn’t unusual in a speech for somebody to clarify something. Okay? But I don’t think that the tone he showed tonight takes away from some clarification. I think he set a serious tone. That’s what I wanted out of him for a long time. And I think we got it.”

Lemon continued to press the issue, saying that Trump gives inaccurate information “every time” he speaks. Kasich pushed back, replying that “98% of what he [Trump] did was good” and reiterating that America wanted a serious president, which is what was shown Wednesday evening.

The CNN host’s combative attitude continued throughout the entire segment and he continued to push back on Kasich’s opinion that the president’s evening address was satisfactory. (RELATED: Tucker Blasts Both Sides For ‘Chinese Coronavirus’ Response: In ‘A Few Weeks,’ U.S. Could Be ‘Where Italy Is Now’)

The scene ended with Kasich getting to speak. He continued to note that Trump had clarified portions of what he has said regarding the novel coronavirus, and suggested that the two might just have to agree to disagree.

